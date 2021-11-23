https://ria.ru/20211123/island-1760293329.html

Two Island-class patrol boats arrived from the USA to Ukraine

KIEV, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States has delivered two Island-class coast guard patrol boats to Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy said. The American Embassy in Kiev announced the event on November 8th. “Today, November 23, on board the Ocean Grand vessel from Baltimore, Maryland, USA, two Island-type boats arrived in Ukraine, named Fastov and Sumy,” the release says. and preparation for operation on board will raise the naval flags of Ukraine and they will “begin their combat path to ensure maritime security” in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the publication adds. The ships are intended for patrolling and search and rescue operations in coastal waters. Washington is already transferred two such boats to the Ukrainian Navy in September 2018. As reported by CNN, citing an official in the US Department of Defense, this is happening as part of the Excess Defense Articles program. Island of Georgia, Pakistan and Costa Rica.

