UAZ “Patriot” caused a stir in the USA – Gazeta.Ru

Bremach, a UAZ distributor in the USA, assembled in the first day after the debut of the Patriot SUV at car dealership in Los Angeles pre-orders for $ 3.8 million, she announced on social networks. The amount required to deposit for pre-order is not specified.

The starting price of the Patriot for the 2022 model year was $ 26.4 thousand (almost 2 million rubles at the current exchange rate). On the company’s website, the list of models also includes a car called Brio 4×4 (domestic UAZ Pickup with a different logo).

Previously reportedthat in the American market the UAZ Patriot SUV will be sold under the name Bremach 4×4 SUV. As in Russia, it is equipped with a 2.7-liter “ZMZ Pro” engine and a six-band “automatic” Punch Powerglide. The car differs in the settings of some units and on-board electronics. The process of certification of the model for the US market is entering its final stage, they told at UAZ.

Earlier it became known that at UAZ confirmed the closure of all new projects, the rejection of the “Russian Prado” and the modernization of the “Loaf”.