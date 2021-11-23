UAZ swan song: the plant has 4-5 years of work left

The fact that investments in updating the model range and modernizing the production of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant are not planned, the head of the Sollers concern and the general director of UAZ, Adil Shirinov, said during a conference with the readers of the Business-Online publication.

Answering questions, the manager noted that the company is no longer able to make something new, suitable for the car market, and therefore will concentrate on the current model range.

“UAZ cannot create a new product. First, it means huge investments, expertise, and so on. What product to create? You need to keep up with the times. The new product will be created by those who can do it. UAZ has its own niche, its own segment of SUVs. This is what needs to be worked out today – before a more competent solution is found, which we are also looking for.

But we will not create a new product there, this is a utopia! ” – said Shirinov.

At the beginning of this year, Drom.ru found out that the Sollers group had left the key engineers and managers (Evgeny Galkin, Sergey Kurdyuk and Yuri Aleksakov) who were working on the new replenishment of UAZ Patriot. Journalists, at the suggestion of the owner of the Sollers group, Vadim Shvetsov, awarded this promising model with the name “Russian Prado” – by analogy with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The Sollers press service initially denied information about the termination of the development of this machine, but at the same conference, Adil Shirinov confirmed it.

“There will be no Russian Land Cruiser Prado. Let’s leave this right to the Toyota corporation – so let it produce. We will not release Prado – the issue has been resolved, ”Shirinov said.

Sollers told Gazeta.Ru that the company is currently working on a strategy for further development and is looking for a partner for business development.

“The auto industry is moving towards the consolidation of experience and development, as well as the universalization of platforms and component base. This reduces the cost of development and increases the rate of launching new models and product lines to the market.

For the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, this is the most obvious way of development, “- said the press service of Sollers.

The company representative also noted that UAZ is “a profitable enterprise”, which offers a lineup with “a very strong market potential”. Compared to last year, the sales volume of UAZ increased by 17%, and by the end of the year 41 thousand vehicles are expected.

“This dynamics can be traced at the end of 10 months. If in 2020 UAZ produced 27 thousand cars from January to October, then in 2021 – 34 thousand, almost the same as in the entire last year, ”the Sollers company said.

However, according to the Kartoteka database, in 2020 UAZ showed a net loss of 2 billion rubles with a turnover of 35.5 billion rubles.

How much is left for the plant

To create new UAZ models, it is necessary to make a new automotive platform (in the automotive industry its price reaches $ 1-2 billion), while the owners of the plant do not have guarantees that future sales will be significant, Vladimir Bespalov, an analyst at VTB-Capital for the automotive industry, is sure …

Investments for the production of several tens of thousands of cars a year in Ulyanovsk will never pay off, especially given the upcoming turn in the auto industry towards electrification and hydrogen transport, the source said.

“It is obvious that the realization that the investment will not return, and led to the desire to stop developing new models. As for old cars, they still have a certain margin of relevance, because they serve a fairly niche demand, “Bespalov told Gazeta.Ru.

So far, UAZ SUVs have few alternatives in terms of simplicity, utility, accessibility and cross-country ability. At the same time, the company will have to look for partners to use the released capacities. Prospects for the UAZ brand itself, as a brand, “do not look encouraging,” says an analyst for the auto industry at VTB-Capital.

“Sooner or later, the demand for even these niche products from UAZ will disappear. I think that on the horizon of five years it will definitely still be, then it will be problematic, ”the expert predicts.

Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant on the auto industry, agrees with him, he believes that without modernization the plant is doomed to close, but he has even less time left.

“If we don’t invest anything in the modernization of the plant, provided that Chinese brands are actively entering our market, including those with products from the UAZ segment, then my forecast is that the plant still has about 3-4 years of work,” he said in an interview with “ Gazeta.Ru »Burgazliev.

– And this is provided that the plant will produce at least 25 thousand cars a year. With such a volume, roughly estimating, it will work with zero profit. “

If the enterprise produces less than this volume, and all the prerequisites for this are there, then it will become unprofitable, the expert believes. Among the factors that will accelerate the likely closure of UAZ, the interlocutor named the plans of the Chinese brands Geely and Haval to promote their crossovers, frame SUVs and pickups on the Russian market.

Burgazliev noted that several years ago Sollers’ strategy raised questions: there was a feeling that

the owners do not want to invest, but simply squeeze the remaining technical reserve of the legendary Soviet past of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant.

At the same time, significant investments were made in the creation of a high-quality paint and varnish shop, which, as a result, was not in demand. For all the time, a new model has not appeared.

“The people who developed and implemented the enterprise development strategy do not understand what they were thinking. All that could be missed is missed. I would say that this is an exemplary example of an extremely unsuccessful business, ”summed up Burgazliev.