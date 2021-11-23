Ukraine declared insolvency in Kiev

https://ria.ru/20211123/bankrotstvo-1760269092.html

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is unable to pay off external public debts. This statement was made during a press conference in Kiev by an expert on political and economic issues Vsevolod Stepanyuk. The expert also noted that those who want to buy Ukrainian securities are becoming less and less, despite the fact that official Kiev has increased the interest on bonds. “To make it clear , interest is what all Ukrainians will definitely pay. And no country in the world gives such interest on its securities, only Ukraine, “Stepanyuk summed up. The Cabinet of Ministers previously approved and sent for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2022 a year with a deficit of 3.5% and a GDP growth of 3.8%. Chairman of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Dmitry Oleinik, in turn, warned that the country will face a serious economic crisis with a sharp rise in prices, unemployment and a wave of bankruptcies.

