Ukraine will start a full-scale war only on one condition

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. A full-scale war in Ukraine is possible if the authorities feel the threat of a “new Maidan”. Anatoly Burmich, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the OLE party, said this on the air of the NASH TV channel. He recalled that in early December, Naftogaz Ukrainy would begin to raise prices. In his opinion, this could lead to mass protests, in response to which the leadership countries can adopt Plan B. “… it will happen that we will start a war and those who will stand on the Maidan will go to war,” the parliamentarian concluded. All this is happening, according to him, against the background of Russia’s offensive against Ukraine. At the same time, Burmich believes that they contradict common sense, since Moscow will not take risks before the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Earlier, the head of the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, accused Russia of preparing for an attack on Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, US intelligence believes that Moscow is planning an invasion from three directions – from Crimea, from the mainland border and through Belarus. The Kremlin, in turn, said that Russia is not going to attack anyone, while the Ukrainian the side, on the contrary, is planning aggressive actions against the republics of the DPR and LPR.

