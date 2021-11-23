Unvaccinated residents of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug will have to notify about leaving the house through the application

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-23/neprivitye_zhiteli_hmao_dolzhny_budut_uvedomlyat_o_vyhode_iz_doma_cherez_prilozhenie https://www.znak.com/2021-11-23/neprivitye_zhiteli_hmao_dolzhny_budut_uvedomlyat_o_vyhode_iz_doma_cherez_prilozhenie 2021.11.23

Unvaccinated or non-vaccinated residents of four municipalities of the Khanty-Mantisky Autonomous Okrug, where a mandatory self-isolation regime has been introduced, will have to report their leaving home using a special application. This is stated in the decree of the Governor of Ugra Natalia Komarova.

Screenshot sidimdoma.admhmao.ru

On the eve of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug authorities introduced mandatory self-isolation from November 22 to December 5 for residents of Nefteyugansk, Nyagan, Urai and Kondinsky district, except for those who were vaccinated against COVID-19 or had been ill.

“From November 22, 2021 to December 5, 2021, they issue notifications in the state information system for self-control of the movement of citizens during the period of high alert in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra” Digital notification “,” the document says.

According to the application sidimdoma.admhmao.ru, local residents must indicate passport data and the reason for leaving the house – going to the store, walking pets, taking out the trash, helping a relative, and others.

Earlier, Znak.com wrote that the government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug introduced a mandatory self-isolation regime for residents of Nefteyugansk, Urai, Nyagan and Kondinsky district who were not vaccinated against coronavirus. So, Ugra became the first region in the Russian Federation where the authorities took such measures.