Upcoming crossover Maserati Grecale: technical details – Auto Review

The junior crossover Maserati Grecale was first announced last fall, and then the premiere of the model was scheduled for the spring of 2021. Then it was postponed to the fall, but the debut on November 16 was canceled. According to the official version – due to a shortage of microchips and a delay in the start of production. The premiere is now slated for the spring of 2022. But our fellow journalists from Autocar magazine have already driven Grecale prototypes and found out interesting details.

The Maserati Grecale crossover is named after the wind in the Mediterranean and will be only slightly more compact than the existing Levante model. As you already know, it is based on the Giorgio platform, on which the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models are based, however, the Maserati crossover will be offered not only with a spring suspension (passive or adaptive), but also with three-chamber air struts. In addition, the track has been extended for Grecale. The choice will be offered wheels with a diameter of 19, 20 or 21 inches.

For the basic version, a two-liter turbo four with combined supercharging (turbocharger and electric supercharger) and a starter-generator has been prepared, which produces 300 hp. and 450 Nm. Under the hood of expensive modifications there will be a V6 biturbo engine, but not the 2.9-liter unit that is put on the Alpha, but its own three-liter Nettuno series engine. It debuted in the Maserati MC20 supercar and develops 630 hp. and 730 Nm, but for the crossover the recoil will be reduced.

Both versions are equipped with an eight-speed “automatic” ZF and all-wheel drive with a front axle coupling, although the software provides for a purely rear-wheel drive mode. The basic four-cylinder version with a curb weight of 1870 kg will be able to gain a “hundred” in 5.6 seconds and accelerate to a maximum of 240 km / h. There are several driving modes, which are controlled by a rotating washer on the steering wheel. An all-electric Maserati Grecale should arrive later.

Already built about 250 prototypes of the junior crossover, fine-tuning is close to completion. The Maserati Grecale will be produced at the same plant of the Stellantis concern in Cassino, where the soplatform Alphas are made: 800 million euros will be invested in its modernization. By 2025, the two crossovers (Grecale and Levante) are set to account for three quarters of Maserati’s sales.