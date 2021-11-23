US and EU “make it clear” that they will strengthen sanctions against Belarus

The authorities of the United States and the European Union make it clear that they are going to introduce new sanctions against Belarus in connection with the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. This statement was made by the US Special Representative for Belarus Julie Fisher at an online conference.

According to Fischer, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko bears full responsibility for the migration crisis at the border. Therefore, the West “united” and decided to use “sanctions tools” to force Minsk to change its policy.

“Both the US and the EU make it clear that in the near future even greater sanctions pressure will be exerted (on Belarus – ed.),” The diplomat said.

According to Fischer, the sanctions will have an impact on Belarus over time. At the same time, she stressed that the restrictions “are not intended simply to punish”, but are needed to “achieve a result.”

Washington has tightened sanctions against Minsk after elections were held in Belarus in August last year, which was once again won by the then-leader of the country, Alexander Lukashenko. Protests began in the country, and in the United States they reported violations of human rights there, in particular, during the dispersal of street rallies.

As for the crisis on the border, it arose due to the fact that numerous refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa tried to penetrate through Belarus to Poland, and from there to other countries of the European Union. Poland prevented this, because the migrants remained in the border zone, without having any conditions for life.