US bombers have worked out the options for using nuclear weapons against Russia – RT in Russian

In November, during the exercise of the US strategic forces Global Thunder, ten strategic bombers practiced the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions. This statement was made by the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu. He stressed that in the current conditions, the development of interaction between Russia and China is especially important.

“We note a significant intensification of the actions of the American strategic bomber aviation near the borders of Russia. Over the past month, there have been about 30 flights to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year, ”he said in talks with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, which took place on Tuesday, November 23.

Shoigu stressed that during the exercise, the planes worked out the option of using nuclear weapons, and the minimum distance from the Russian state border was 20 km.

“China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years. Today, in the context of increasing geopolitical turbulence and an increase in conflict potential in different parts of the world, the development of our interaction is especially important, “the press service of the Ministry of Defense quotes Shoigu as saying.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier, the strategic bombers of NATO countries fly 20 km from the Russian borders.

On November 19, Shoigu informed Putin about the successful aerial patrols by long-range aviation aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the PRC military aviation in the Asia-Pacific region.