US to send mortars and Russian helicopters to Ukraine

The United States plans to send additional weapons and military advisers to Ukraine. The reason is the alleged concentration of the Russian armed forces near the Ukrainian border.

According to sources on CNN, Washington wants to send Javelin anti-tank missile systems and mortars to Ukraine. “The Ukrainian military can also receive from the United States a batch of portable Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, the Russian Mi-17 helicopters purchased by the Americans,” the source said.

It is clarified that some representatives of the US administration are concerned about this statement. In their opinion, the Kremlin may perceive such supplies as an attempt by the American authorities to lead the situation to a noticeable escalation.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia admits the possibility of various provocations from the West, which should serve as an excuse for the allegedly existing threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Pentagon said that the Russian Federation is showing “unusual” military activity on the border with Ukraine, reports RT. The European Union demanded that Moscow report on the movement of troops near the Ukrainian border, says the National News Service.