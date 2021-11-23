https://ria.ru/20211122/testy-1760171333.html

Virologist explains why COVID-19 tests are false negative

In the first three days after infection with coronavirus, tests show a positive result in only 20% of cases, this indicator significantly increases by 3-8 … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. In the first three days after infection with coronavirus, tests show a positive result in only 20% of cases, this indicator significantly increases by 3-8 days, said the head of the Department of Virology of the Russian Medical Academy of Continuing Professional Education, MD. Elena Malinnikova. “There are studies, quite serious … the percentage of false negative results is proportional to the time of infection. In the first three days of infection with the virus, practically only 20% are detected, show a positive result. And only on the third to eighth day, the percentage of detection grows, but grows, to be honest , up to 80% – 80% positive, and 20 remain negative, “Malinnikova said at the round table” Current trends in the prevention and treatment of new coronavirus infection COVID-19. ” the number of false negative tests for coronavirus, that is, the virus is still in the body, but the test is already negative. According to Malinnikova, new test systems are currently being developed to detect COVID-19.

