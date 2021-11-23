Virologist named signs of complete recovery from COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211123/vyzdorovlenie-1760266588.html
How to tell if you’ve recovered from COVID-19
How to make sure that there are no virus particles left in the human body after the transferred COVID-19, the doctor of biological sciences told in an interview with Sputnik radio … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. How to make sure that there are no virus particles left in the human body after the transferred COVID-19, the doctor of biological sciences, virologist Sergey Netesov told Sputnik radio. PCR test for coronavirus does not always give an accurate result, since a sample for this analysis is most often taken from the patient’s nasopharynx, while the pathogen may already be in another place in the body, noted Sergey Netesov, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor, Head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Virology at the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Novosibirsk State University. For this reason, one negative result of a PCR test cannot be considered a 100% guarantee recovery of a person from coronavirus infection, the scientist said. To make sure that the pathogen of the disease is completely absent in the body, it is better to repeat the analysis after a while, or even better – to take blood for additional research. with an interval, for example, three days. Another way is when PCR in the nasopharynx finally became negative, check PCR in the blood. This will be an additional guarantee that there is no coronavirus (in the body, – ed.), “Netesov specified. which can confirm the absence of coronavirus particles in the body is an antibody test. “The best thing is when the level of IgG antibodies is good and there are no IgM antibodies. This means that the acute infection has passed at least a month ago. If the IgM level is still high, this is means that the virus, quite possibly, is still circulating, “Sergei Netesov warned in an interview with Sputnik radio. The virologist also recalled the risk of re-infection with COVID-19. Vaccination can drastically reduce the likelihood of such a development of events; moreover, vaccination prevents a severe course of the disease.
A PCR test for coronavirus does not always give an accurate result, since a sample for this analysis is most often taken from the patient’s nasopharynx, while the pathogen may already be in another place in the body, said Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor, Head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Virology at the Faculty of Natural Sciences. Sciences of Novosibirsk State University Sergei Netesov.
“The fact is that a PCR sample taken from the nasopharynx determines the presence of a virus in the nasopharynx.
For this reason, one negative PCR test result cannot be considered a 100% guarantee of a person’s recovery from coronavirus infection, the scientist said. To make sure that the causative agent of the disease is completely absent in the body, it is better to repeat the analysis after a while, and even better – to take blood for additional research.
“If you give a guarantee of COVID-free (after an illness, – Ed.), You need to take PCR twice with an interval of, for example, three days. Another way is when PCR in the nasopharynx finally becomes negative, check PCR in the blood. This will be additional a guarantee that the coronavirus (in the body – ed.) is gone, “Netesov said.
Another study that can confirm the absence of coronavirus particles in the body is an antibody test.
“The best thing is when the level of IgG antibodies is good and there are no IgM antibodies. This means that the acute infection has passed at least a month ago. If the IgM level is still high, it means that the virus may still be circulating,” Sergei warned Netesov in an interview with Sputnik radio.
The virologist also recalled the risk of re-infection with COVID-19. Vaccination can drastically reduce the likelihood of such a development of events; moreover, vaccination prevents a severe course of the disease.
