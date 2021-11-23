Volodin instructed to develop amendments on punishment for reckless drivers – RBK

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti



State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin instructed to prepare amendments to the legislation on toughening the punishment for hooliganism on the roads, the press service of the lower house told reporters.

The deputies considered this issue at the Council of the Duma. “An instruction has been given to prepare amendments to the legislation as soon as possible,” the State Duma reported (quoted by RIA Novosti).

In his Telegram channel, Volodin clarified that the proposals have already been prepared by deputies from United Russia Vladimir Vasilyev, Vasily Piskarev, Evgeny Moskvichev and Adalbi Shkhagoshev. They believe that for drivers who have repeatedly violated traffic rules and created a threat to the life and health of people, it is necessary to introduce criminal liability. “We will also propose the confiscation of vehicles on which such hooligan acts are committed,” Volodin wrote.

“Situations when they arrange races, recklessly, in order to become famous on social networks and increase the number of subscribers, are unacceptable. This poses a danger to others: people become disabled, innocent citizens die, ”Volodin said.

Parliamentarians came up with such an initiative after a resonant accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. On November 20, BMW, in which blogger Said Gubdensky followed in the direction of the Moscow region, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Mercedes and Volvo. Gubdensky and his passenger, President of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of Dagestan Zaur Ibragimov, were killed.