VTB estimates the number of IPOs of Russian companies in 2022 – RBC

If the favorable market conditions remain in Russia, in 2022 one can expect no fewer IPOs of Russian companies than in 2021. This was stated by the head of the board of directors of VTB Capital, First Deputy President – Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank Yuri Soloviev in an interview with Kommersant.

According to Solovyov, this year there have already been 22 placements – seven IPOs and 15 SPOs. “The year will be a record for us and for the entire Russian market both in terms of the number of transactions and their volume. And we think this trend will continue, ”he added.

The head of the board of directors of VTB Capital also clarified that the bank is already working with several companies that plan to enter the public market early next year. He did not disclose the names, but explained that the companies are associated with the financial and mining sectors, as well as with telecommunications technology. “Already in a number of IPOs, we can close the order books exclusively at the expense of Russian retail investors. This has never happened in the history of Russia. Broker accounts are now 15.7 trillion rubles, ”concluded Soloviev.