Watch the commercial in which Ben Affleck starred with J-Lo’s mom

Remember in June Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadeloupe traveled to Las Vegas together? As it turns out, that trip was a working one: Ben and Guadeloupe starred in an advertisement for the new sports betting app WynnBET.

Jennifer Lopez with her mother Guadeloupe

In the video, Ben talks about the benefits of the application and walks through the casino hall past Guadeloupe, which is playing slot machines at the time. Most likely, Affleck received an advertising contract and, knowing that Guadeloupe was not indifferent to gambling, invited her to star in a video with him.

“Guadeloupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life,” said an insider. “They used to play cards a lot before, so Guadeloupe immediately agreed to go.”

Ben Affleck in a WynnBET commercial

This video is further proof that Ben and Jennifer are very close. Recently, the Internet has spread around the photos in which Affleck chooses a ring in a jewelry store Tiffany. And although the insider claims that the actor was just playing a treasure hunt with the children, we want to believe that the actor is really going to propose to J-Lo to marry him.

In the early 2000s, Ben already proposed to Jennifer. Then the actor presented the singer with a luxurious ring with a 6-carat pink diamond – experts estimated its value at $ 2.5 million. Alas, the day before the wedding, the lovers broke off their engagement.

Recall that this spring, 17 years after the breakup, Affleck and Lopez began dating again. Their relationship is developing rapidly, and the lovers are already seriously thinking about moving in together. But before making the final decision to move, Lopez wants to make sure her children, 13-year-old twins Emma and Max, get along with Affleck. In turn, J-Lo also forges a bond with the boyfriend’s children – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel.

