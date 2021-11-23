“We are ready!” Fresh footage from the Formula 1 track in Saudi Arabia

The organizers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have published new footage from the track in Jeddah, where the Formula 1 stage will take place in less than two weeks.

Due to the tight deadlines for construction, a month ago there was no asphalt and stands at the racetrack, and finishing work had not even begun in the pit building. But judging by the new photos and videos, serious progress has been made over the past time: the stands have been erected, asphalt has been laid, and the pit building, at least externally, has been completed.

“We are ready!” – reads the inscription at the end of the video with a trip on the highway.

On the eve of the source said that the last work will be completed on Thursday before the start of the race weekend.

