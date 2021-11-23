Already on December 22, the long-awaited fourth part of the film “The Matrix” will be released worldwide. On the eve of premieres around the world, Keanu Reeves became the hero of a glossy magazine and gave a rare interview. In it, the 57-year-old actor talked about his relationship with his colleague Winona Ryder, with whom they played lovers in all three general pictures. Keanu admitted that they are more than colleagues – they are real friends, moreover, according to Keanu, they are formally married.

We had a wedding ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are married. Coppola thinks the same. So I guess we got married in front of God, ”Keanu said, not without a smile.

It is about the wedding of the heroes Reeves and Ryder, which became one of the most romantic scenes in Francis Ford Coppola’s film “Dracula”, released in 1982. Despite the fact that immediately after the premiere, the actors admitted that they were connected only by friendship, Winona remembered this episode three years ago and told her version. It was during the promotion of Victor Levin’s film How to Marry a Bachelor, in which Ryder and Reeves again portrayed a couple on the screen.

We did get married on the set of Dracula. I swear to God, I think we are married in real life. For this scene, director Francis Ford Coppola called in a real Romanian priest. We shot him in the film and he did all the rituals that he usually performs at a real wedding. Therefore, I believe that we are married, – the actress joked (or not) in an interview with a journalist.

Their third common picture is the film “Blurred”. Recall that Keanu Reeves has never been married. The last novel of the actor, which became known in 2019, is a relationship with the artist and sculptor Alexandra Grant. Although it is not known if they are still together.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves in the movie “Dracula”

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder in How to Marry a Bachelor