what can the use of NATO weapons by Ukraine in Donbass lead to – RT in Russian

White House spokesman Jen Psaki declined to comment on information about the possible sending of additional weapons to Ukraine. Earlier, the media reported that the Joe Biden administration is allegedly considering the possibility of supplying Kiev with Javelin anti-tank systems, mortars, Stinger MANPADS and even Mi-17 helicopters. And the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that provocations in the Donbass have become more frequent on the part of the Ukrainian army with the use of weapons supplied to Kiev by NATO countries. This assessment is shared by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who suggested that Kiev plans to return the conflict to a hot phase. According to experts, Washington is not against the use of NATO weapons in the Donbass, since this will provoke Kiev to take more harsh actions due to a sense of impunity.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki did not comment on reports of a possible dispatch of American military advisers and additional weapons to Ukraine. Answering the relevant question during the briefing, she said: “I have nothing to announce in this regard.”

Previously, this information was published by CNN, citing unnamed sources, who claim that discussions regarding the possible supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine are taking place against the backdrop of allegations from Kiev that a “Russian invasion” may occur in January 2022.

The publication says that the US administration is allegedly considering the possibility of sending Javelin anti-tank systems, mortars, Stinger MANPADS and even Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine, which the United States originally purchased for transfer to the Afghan authorities. However, as noted in the material, other members of the administration are concerned that the transfer of lethal weapons to Kiev may be regarded by Moscow as a serious escalation of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine.

Against this background, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stated yesterday that provocations by the Ukrainian army have become more frequent in Donbass, and they are being carried out with the use of weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“The number of provocations is growing, growing significantly, and these provocations are carried out using the very weapons that NATO countries supply to Ukraine, and all this is in violation of the current Minsk agreements,” Peskov said.

He added that we are talking about significant volumes of supplies, including the supply of high-tech weapons.

“We are watching, of course, with great concern for all this, knowing the significant influence of extremist politicians in Ukraine,” said Peskov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also commented on the topic of arms supplies to Ukraine. Answering the relevant question, he said that recently, on the part of the Ukrainian leadership, there has been a “stream of consciousness … excessively inflamed and very dangerous.”

“When such militant rhetoric is whipped up, it apparently reflects the desire to carry out a provocation and bring the conflict into a hot phase … Previously, such a word was“ military clique ”. I can’t name it in another way: the aggressive plans of the Ukrainian military, ”the minister noted.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously used Turkish-made Bayraktar UAVs in Donbass, which is directly prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

He also recalled the statement of Kiev, in which the Ukrainian authorities noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have any restrictions on the use of weapons in Donbass. In this regard, the minister criticized the actions of European governments, which are not trying to return Kiev to the mainstream of the implementation of the peace agreements, suggesting instead to hold a new meeting in the Normandy format.

At the same time, Moscow proceeds from the premise that “the United States, perhaps, understands the current situation a little better,” said Sergei Lavrov.

“Well, the fact that they can influence Kiev more than any other, probably, does not cause any doubts in anyone. Therefore, let’s see how the United States can translate its words into deeds that will help fulfill the Minsk agreements, ”the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov

Recently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with the Military Times, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine first used American Javelin ATGMs during the hostilities in Donbass.

“The use of them, as well as Turkish-made drones against the artillery of pro-Russian separatists, serves as a significant psychological deterrent, due to which the Russians will think once again before attacking,” Budanov said.

“Aggressive behavior of Kiev”

Recall that the US State Department approved the delivery of third-generation Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine, manufactured by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, in early 2018. As the Pentagon said at the time, anti-tank systems will allow Ukraine to provide “long-term defense capabilities to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not initially have the right to place American ATGMs on the demarcation line in Donbass – such a condition was set by the American side to Kiev. This was stated in May 2018 by Georgy Tuka, who at that time held the post of Deputy Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons. According to the official, the non-use of the complexes on the contact line was “an immediate condition” of Washington.

Ukrainian soldier with ATGM Javelin during the parade in Kiev

Commenting on the appearance of Turkish attack drones in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2021, Sergei Lavrov recommended that Ankara analyze the “eternal militant statements of the Kiev regime” and not fuel these militaristic sentiments.

His Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu responded by saying that Bayraktar TB2 supplies to Kiev were not directed against Russia. However, the supplies of modern weapons to Ukraine by NATO countries still provoke an increase in tension in the region.

This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Ambassador of Russia to the UN Gennady Kuzmin during a speech in the Third Committee of the General Assembly on November 17. The diplomat, citing data from the OSCE special monitoring mission, said that in just two weeks the number of violations of the ceasefire regime increased by one and a half times: during this time, fire was opened about 6700 times.

“During the period of October 11-24, OSCE representatives recorded that all the destruction of houses, schools and other civilian infrastructure took place only on the territory of the Donbass republics. Aggressive behavior of Kiev is growing, it is constantly pumped up with weapons by Western sponsors, “- said Kuzmin.

Ukrainian military personnel and UAV Bayraktar TB2 during the Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

According to experts, the use of modern NATO weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass will inevitably lead to an escalation. As Sergey Ermakov, an expert at the RISS Research Coordination Center, explained in an interview with RT, when one side of the conflict begins to use more modern weapons, the other is also forced to build up its defense resources.

“This leads to an arms race in a particular region. Washington, most likely, does not object to the use of NATO weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass, in the expectation that Kiev will receive a significant military advantage in Donbass. And this, in turn, will provoke the Ukrainian side to take more harsh actions due to the emerging feeling of impunity, ”the expert explained.

Vladimir Shapovalov, deputy director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University, shares this point of view. In a commentary on RT, the expert noted that the supplies by NATO countries of modern weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the conflict in Donbass to a new level of tension.

On October 26, 2021, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used the Bayraktar drone for the first time in Donbass. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was clarified that the drone was used in combat conditions.

A few days later, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said that Washington’s allies should lift restrictions on the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev.

“I believe that Ukraine should be able to acquire the weapons it needs for defense. So I would like to see these restrictions removed, ”said Cooper.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service called the policy pursued by the EU and the United States towards Ukraine provocative. They compared the current situation in Ukraine with the one that was observed in Georgia on the eve of the August 2008 events.

Consolidated tactics

According to Vladimir Shapovalov, a parallel should be drawn between the use of NATO weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the maneuvers carried out by the alliance near the Russian borders.

“Permanent exercises of the NATO fleet and aviation near the Russian borders, on the one hand, and on the other, the intensification of Ukrainian attacks in Donbass. All this suggests that the West is provoking Ukraine to take more serious, aggressive steps than even those that have been taken by Kiev so far, ”the expert said.

Resident of Donetsk after shelling of his house

The analyst believes that Washington’s desire to increase the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine has two goals. On the one hand, this is a political demonstration designed to show support for Kiev, on the other hand, we are talking about the real armament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Those actions and statements that the American side had taken before, say that the United States may well agree to a significant expansion of arms supplies to Ukraine in the foreseeable future,” Shapovalov said.

Sergey Ermakov is of a similar opinion. In his opinion, both the supply of arms to Ukraine and the demonstrative statements by Kiev about the use of these weapons in Donbass are intended to put pressure on Russia and create hysteria around the topic of an “attack” on Ukraine allegedly prepared by Russia.

“These are far from the symbolic statements that were heard before. We are talking about serious steps that the American side is taking, ”the expert summed up.