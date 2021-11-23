What Chris Hemsworth Ate To Become Fat Thor

chrishemsworth / Instagram Chef Dan Churchill decided to take apart Chris Hemsworth’s diet and repeat every dish on the actor’s menu. The expert noted that copying Hemsworth’s meals for the role of the regular and well-fed Thor is not at all necessary if you are not a movie star almost two meters tall.

“Sometimes Chris ate more than five thousand calories a day to achieve the necessary mass,” – says the chef. The actor’s menu is suitable for those who want to put on weight. Hemsworth eats four meals a day.

What does Thor’s diet consist of?

Carbohydrates – 50-55%

Fat – 20-30%

Proteins – 20-30%

Breakfast

One and a half cups oatmeal with almond oil and flaxseeds;

Cocktail (milk, oatmeal, vanilla extract, vanilla protein, dates, and a pinch of salt).

The chef calls the last ingredient in the cocktail the key to a successful breakfast – due to salt and dates, the cocktail is made with the taste of salted caramel.

First lunch

Baked chicken.

Second lunch

Baked salmon with brown rice;

Date cocktail with salt (as for breakfast).

Dinner

Vegetable stew with chicken;

Peanut biscuits or date bars.

Hemsworth fans will soon be able to see the results of the increased power supply to the actor on the big screen: the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is set to premiere on February 11, 2022.

