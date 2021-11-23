What happened on the crypto market while everyone was asleep – review from November 22

The market has recorded a decrease in investor interest in SHIB, Avalanche broke into the top 10 cryptocurrencies, the authorities of El Salvador want to build a bitcoin city – these and other news on the morning of November 22 in our review

Behavior of cryptocurrencies – leaders in capitalization

Bitcoin (BTC) started Monday with a fall. As of 06:17 (Moscow time), the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 57,679. The minimum cost of bitcoin in 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 57,398, the maximum is at $ 60,004.

Bitcoin price chart. Source: TradingView

The second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization – Ethereum – also started Monday with a fall. As of this writing, the coin is trading at $ 4188.

Ethereum price chart. Source: TradingView

A new participant has appeared in the top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies – Avalanche (AVAX). Read more about the growth of a digital asset later in the article. The coin showed the best results in a day (+ 5.17%) and a week (+ 34.91%) in the top ten digital assets. The largest losses in 24 hours in the top 10 were recorded at Cardano (-4.77%). More actively than others, within the week, it was losing XRP in price (-13.56%).

Top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the top 100 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, Crypto.com Coin (+ 25.97%) recorded the best daily growth, and Gala (+ 302.53%) over the week. Over the past 24 hours (-13.01%) and the week (26.91%), Kadena has been losing value more actively than others.

Get the latest news about the digital asset market using our Telegram channel

Breaking news on the morning of November 22

El Salvador’s authorities are planning to build a bitcoin city. This, according to Reuters, during a speech at an event dedicated to cryptocurrencies, said the President of the country Nayib Bukele.

The city, according to the politician, will be built in the form of a coin. The country’s authorities are planning to power it from the energy of volcanoes. Recall that in September 2021, El Salvador legalized bitcoins. The cryptocurrency has become the second, along with the US dollar, the country’s national currency.

Cryptocurrency Avalanche ousted Dogecoin from the top 10 capitalization. Since the beginning of November, the coin has almost doubled in value.

Avalanche chart. Source: TradingView

The Avalanche rate showed positive dynamics despite the correction implemented by other capitalization leaders. The cryptocurrency has grown amid the publication of plans by consultancy Deloitte to use the blockchain project to create a platform focused on helping people during natural disasters.

Investors have lost interest in meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). This, according to media reports, is indicated by a drop in the volume of an operation with a cryptocurrency on a large cryptoexchange. Coinbase.

In the previous two weeks, SHIB provided 16.6% of platform activity. According to the results of the last 7 days, the coin dropped to the third line. Its trading volume metrics for the total Coinbase operation fell to 6.72%.

We will remind, earlier the editorial staff of BeInCrypto wrote about what happened on the cryptocurrency market in the week of November 15-21.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.