What will be the fares for travel in St. Petersburg in 2022 – City – St. Petersburg News

The tariffs were agreed upon at a government working meeting on November 22. They informed about this in the evening, having issued the release in the best traditions: “Residents of Zelenogorsk, Lomonosov and other suburban areas will pay less for trips over long distances,” read the headline. Somewhere in the middle, it was mentioned that a one-time tariff would be 60 and 65 rubles, respectively, in ground transport and in the metro, and “Podorozhnik” was growing clearly faster than the previously announced rates. The last time the tariffs were publicly discussed at the end of the summer, when the transport committee sent its proposals to the financial block. On average, fares should have increased by 4 % – target indicator for inflation. And the slowest in this concept were the tokens and coupons, that is, one-time trips: from the current 55 and 50 rubles (metro and ground) to 57 and 62 rubles, by about 3.5% … This was in stark contrast to the increase in prices a year earlier immediately by ten % … On the other hand, the cost of travel on a single electronic ticket increased more rapidly in summer calculations (from 41 to 43 rubles, or by 4.9%, underground, from 36 to 38 rubles, or 5.6%, – on the ground). All this more or less repeated the three-year tariff schedule, which the committee estimated back in 2020.

Inflation in the fall accelerated to 6.3% from the beginning of the year and exceeded eight % in annual terms – and at the same time, the August illusions spread around. In October, Komtrans sent completely different numbers. Initially, it seemed strange that the guest rate could be measured not in round values, but the way it was “rounded up” surprised. Ultimately, coupons and tokens jumped by 5 rubles again, that is, the growth was about 8-9% … The idea of ​​the Committee on Transport does not change: the share of such trips is decreasing (now 14.5% , including those with bank cards), they are mainly used by guests and tourists, and they pay at a price close to economically justified. For the most “spontaneous” passengers – without a long-term ticket and without a bank card, Smolny is building a system for selling tickets with QR codes for cash. Podorozhnik has accelerated at a comparable pace: the price of a trip on a single e-ticket rises by 4 rubles – up to 45 rubles in the metro and up to 40 – in a bus and a trolleybus, that is, 10-11% … Some compensation should be the introduction of the previously announced tariff for those who change on the ground within an hour: the first trip – the same 40 rubles, the second – 10; if you are such a frog-traveler that you manage to change transport several times without going beyond 60 minutes, then this is already free. This, in fact, is the part that was shifted lower in the Smolny press release. The positive was brought up – and here it is: prices are going down (when was this?) In the metro when paying through the administration’s favorite brainchild – the Unified Card of a Petersburger. Moreover, it is noticeable: 4 rubles (up to 35 rubles) when paying at the turnstile and 2 rubles – when using a mobile device. Inevitably, a comparison with incentives for vaccination suggests itself: issue an EKP (QR code about vaccination) and enjoy the privileges. The tariff for a bank card with the MIR payment system will be 44 and 41 rubles, respectively.

If somewhere they are guided by the good old 4 percent inflation, then these are monthly tickets: bus ( 1815 rubles in 2022), combined for land transport ( 2,282 ruble), the same for all types of transport ( 3 385 rubles), nominal uniform for pupils (598 rubles) and students ( 1 205 rubles). In the range 4 % prices for daily tickets are growing – 249, 478 and 847 rubles, respectively, for one day, for three and for five. According to “Fontanka”, a ticket for an hour and a half in the offer of the commander went up by 7.1% – up to 75 rubles. But in the end it was decided to reach a 3% growth – 72 rubles. The notorious trips on suburban routes (Zelenogorsk, Petrodvorets, Lomonosov), where the precinct and kilometer tariffs were in effect, are actually transferred to the citywide (60 rubles – one-time trip, 40 rubles – on “Plantain”). So their passengers really pay off decently, most of all – on the bus number 211 (“Black River” – Zelenogorsk), 200, 201, 210, 215 and 216. The main tendency: the growth of preferential rates for the MIR and ETK systems (within the limit – up to 52%) and a decrease – for payments under the Podorozhnik. The point, as far as one can judge, is not only in the digital priorities of officials, but also in the structure of trips: the ETUC and MIR account for a few percent, you cannot earn much here. And “Plantain” is almost every second transaction. In the calculations of the Comtrans, the increase in the cost of a single electronic ticket for each ruble brings the transport industry enterprises an additional income of half a billion rubles. If we compare the summer offers for Podorozhnik (38 and 43 rubles) with the approved ones (40 and 45 rubles), then the revenue growth looks like this: for the metro it increases from 14.43 billion to 15.10 billion, for Pasazhiravtotrans – from 3.17 to 3.34 billion, for Gorelectrotrans – from 3.16 billion to 3.33 billion. The total difference is one billion (from 20.7 billion to 21.8 billion). Who will refuse this, especially when the pandemic has eaten away tens of percent of the passenger traffic and a full recovery is not visible. Nikolay Kudin,

