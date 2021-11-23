WhatsApp introduced a new function – Gazeta.Ru

A new function has been introduced in the version of the WhatsApp messenger for Android. As reported WABetaInfo, now users will receive notifications about reactions to their messages.

It is noted that the developers added the innovation in the optional update 2.21.24.8. The function allows users in WhatsApp to respond to messages of their interlocutors with different emoticons.

A similar opportunity has long been available to users of the social network Facebook and Facebook Messenger. In the app, these are several different reactions, like approval, resentment, and laughter.

WABetaInfo clarified that earlier WhatsApp did not plan to notify users about reactions to messages, but later the company began to develop this function for iOS, and now has introduced an innovation for Android users. According to the source, in the next update of the messenger, the function will become available to all users.

Previously “Gazeta.Ru” wrotethat WhatsApp will have an iPad version. For the sake of this, the messenger will eliminate the requirement of a constant connection to a smartphone.