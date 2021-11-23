When the daughter overshadowed her mother! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in ripped jeans gave a head start to Angelina

Expert of the Teleprogramma.pro portal Alsou Arna commented on the non-stellar outfit of the Hollywood actress and her daughter Shiloh.

Image stylist Alsou Arno in a conversation with the website Teleprogramma.pro, she praised Angelina Jolie for the fact that she was able to find a balance between stardom and modesty when it comes to style. The Hollywood actress came to the premiere screening of the documentary together with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh. Both looked casual and felt comfortable in casual outfits.

Angelina Jolie did not want to stand out among the guests of the event, so she dressed in a modest manner, but at the same time quite elegantly and in accordance with her age and star status.

“Most likely, our heroine chose such a restrained, elegant outfit for a reason. It seems that Angelina wanted to shift the focus from herself to her children. In particular, the daughter. Shiloh also dressed in a casual style, which means that the event was informal. Therefore, it would be strange to see jewelry on Jolie, for example, diamonds. This stone is fully revealed only under artificial lighting indoors. Therefore, according to the dress code, it is customary to wear diamonds after five o’clock in the evening. Here Angelina took into account all the nuances, and I repeat once again, she skillfully removed the accent from herself, merging in the same style with the children, ”said the image stylist.

Alsou Arna – image stylist, modest fashion expert. She studied at Moscow State University at the Faculty of Fashion Theory, as well as at the Fashion Factory School, a business school for designers, and completed many similar courses. From 2005 to 2008 she worked in Italy, then continued in Moscow.

