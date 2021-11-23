Which brands did Nicole Kidman and Katy Perry choose for the CMA Awards?

Yesterday evening was rich in events: while some stars shone on the carpet of the CFDA Fashion Awards, others appeared at the country music awards CMA Awards 2021. And while all the audience’s attention was focused on the nominees, we noted the outfits of the celebrities who attended the awards ceremony awards.

One of those who preferred to enjoy the compositions of their colleagues in fashion was the actress Nicole Kidman. The star came to Nashville, Tennessee to support her husband Keith Urban. This year, the musician was left without a victory in the nomination, however, it seems that he won the main award 15 years ago, when he married Nicole Kidman. The couple became one of the brightest couples at the event.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

By the way, this evening the actress again, without betraying herself, gave preference to a sophisticated outfit – a silk Saint Laurent dress, focusing on asymmetrical cutouts that only emphasize the chic figure of the star.

Nicole Kidman (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Katy Perry, who arrived at the event without her husband Orlando Bloom, chose an equally calm image for the ceremony. She appeared on the runway in a brown leather Vivienne Westwood dress, reminiscent of Zendaya’s famous Mugler outfit, which she wore at the premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival.

Katy Perry (Photo: @katyperry)

By the way, it should be noted that Katie again returned to her previous hair color, getting rid of the blonde. So entering the CMA Awards track in a new look became the artist’s debut!