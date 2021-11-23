https://ria.ru/20211124/kontakty-1760444965.html

White House declined to announce upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin

The White House refused to announce the upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin – Russia news today

White House declined to announce upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin

The White House is not yet ready to announce any upcoming contacts between US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the press secretary said on Tuesday … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

2021-11-24T00: 24

2021-11-24T00: 24

2021-11-24T00: 24

in the world

Ukraine

USA

vladimir putin

joe biden

Sergei Ryabkov

jennifer psaki

Washington

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737266169_0-0:2822:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_a42b558dbdce14a363cf0e6b2733dffd.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The White House is not yet ready to announce any upcoming contacts between the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the press secretary of the American administration Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry is thoroughly preparing a meeting between presidents Putin and Biden, Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine will also be discussed at a possible meeting of the presidents.

https://ria.ru/20211123/instrumenty-1760437195.html

Ukraine

USA

Washington

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737266169_196-0:2622:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_ed23f2d2e5391f9be515413180b35157.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, vladimir putin, joe biden, sergey ryabkov, jennifer psaki, washington, russia