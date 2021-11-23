https://ria.ru/20211124/kontakty-1760444965.html
White House declined to announce upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin
The White House refused to announce the upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin – Russia news today
White House declined to announce upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin
The White House is not yet ready to announce any upcoming contacts between US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the press secretary said on Tuesday … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
2021-11-24T00: 24
2021-11-24T00: 24
2021-11-24T00: 24
in the world
Ukraine
USA
vladimir putin
joe biden
Sergei Ryabkov
jennifer psaki
Washington
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737266169_0-0:2822:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_a42b558dbdce14a363cf0e6b2733dffd.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The White House is not yet ready to announce any upcoming contacts between the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the press secretary of the American administration Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry is thoroughly preparing a meeting between presidents Putin and Biden, Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine will also be discussed at a possible meeting of the presidents.
https://ria.ru/20211123/instrumenty-1760437195.html
Ukraine
USA
Washington
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737266169_196-0:2622:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_ed23f2d2e5391f9be515413180b35157.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, usa, vladimir putin, joe biden, sergey ryabkov, jennifer psaki, washington, russia
White House declined to announce upcoming contacts between Biden and Putin