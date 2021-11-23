Zoom shares fell 6% due to slowdown in growth rates :: News :: RBC Investments

The company’s revenue was better than expected, but investors were disappointed by the slowdown in its growth rate, as well as a smaller-than-forecast number of customers

Photo: Shutterstock



The developer of the platform for video conferencing Zoom Video Communications has submitted reports for the third financial quarter of 2022 (August – October 2021). The company’s revenue grew by 35% over the same period last year, to $ 1.05 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations: the consensus collected by the Refinitiv service predicted growth to $ 1.02 billion.

Zoom’s net profit for three months increased by 71.5%, amounting to $ 340.3 million against the forecast of $ 218.68. On a per share basis, earnings reached $ 1.11 versus 0.66 a year earlier.

Nevertheless, investors did not like the reporting, as it showed a further slowdown in the growth rates of indicators. Revenue in the last quarter showed a good increase of 35%, but in the previous quarter it grew by 54%, and a year earlier – by 367%.

In addition, Zoom reported fewer-than-expected number of large customers for the second time in a row, with 512,100 businesses with more than ten employees at the end of the quarter. This is 18% more than a year earlier, but less than the Blommberg consensus forecast of 516.2 thousand.

The number of customers who spent more than $ 100,000 on Zoom services in the last 12 months grew by 94%. A month earlier, the increase was 131%.

The company’s shares after the release of the reporting first soared by 9%, to $ 264, but then turned around and eventually fell by 6.24% compared to the level of closing on Monday, November 22.

The company has been unable to maintain the same growth rates after the restrictions imposed during the pandemic were partially lifted and people were able to leave their homes and communicate more live, rather than using remote video communication.

In addition, Zoom, which gained significant market share during the quarantine, is now facing stiff competition from platforms such as Cisco’s Webex and Microsoft’s Teams, making it harder for the company to move forward in the market.

Zoom quotes this year plummeted by 28%, which led to the disruption of the deal to buy software developer for cloud call centers Five9. The deal was expected to amount to $ 14.7 billion.

Nevertheless, the company’s management is positive about the company’s prospects, expecting that in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, revenue will be $ 1.051-1.053 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitive suggest $ 1.024 billion.

Zoom

ZM

$ 197.83

(-12.85%)

