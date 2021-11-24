3 best Keanu Reeves films – according to the actor himself

The name Keanu Reeves is probably familiar to everyone. But if you have not yet had time to get acquainted with the work of the 57-year-old actor, then this is definitely worth fixing. Moreover, the other day, in an interview with Esquire, Keanu told which films with his participation must be seen. According to the artist, it is worth starting to get acquainted with his filmography by watching the futuristic action movie “The Matrix”. It was after filming in this film that the actor woke up as a world celebrity, and his character Neo became literally cult: a black total bow, a long leather coat and narrow glasses – we are sure that this image of the hero from The Matrix is ​​remembered, if not by all, then by the majority.

Keanu Reeves Frederick M. Brown

Keanu also noted the film “The Devil’s Advocate”, in which Reeves played a young lawyer whose life is rapidly crumbling after meeting with a mysterious client – his beloved wife, work and bank account are ruled by a man with whom it was better not to get involved. In an interview, Reeves mentioned another of his films – the action movie On the Crest of the Wave. In this tape, he played a young FBI agent who, risking his life, infiltrated a criminal gang that was involved in bank robberies. Soon the hero Keanu solves this case and brings the criminals to clean water, but unexpectedly for himself realizes that he has become part of this gang and will no longer be able to return to normal life.

In an interview with reporters, the actor also said that he wants to star in Marvel films: “Isn’t this more than just the universe? It’s almost a multiverse. And it is special: in terms of scale, ambition, production. I think it would be great to be involved in a Marvel movie. These films are filmed by directors who do what no one else has done before. “

Recall that the actor is now busy filming the fourth part of the action movie “John Wick” directed by Chad Stahelski. In the film, Keanu will play a former assassin. The premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” in Russia is scheduled for May 26, 2022. Recently it became known that Keanu Reeves presented John Wick’s stuntmen with a Rolex Submariner watch worth almost 1 million rubles. Each gift was engraved with “John Wick’s Five” and the words “Thanks from Keanu.”