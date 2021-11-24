31 migrants drown in English Channel trying to reach Britain

Migrants onboard a Border Force rescue boat wait to disembark at Dover harbor

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Record numbers of migrants arrive across the English Channel from France to Britain in November

31 migrants drowned in the sea near Calais. They were heading for the shores of Great Britain from France by boat across the English Channel. A distress signal was sent by nearby fishing vessels.

British and French authorities, despite the onset of darkness, are carrying out a rescue operation involving ships and aircraft.

The International Organization for Migration said it was the largest tragedy in the English Channel ever since 2014.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was shocked by the incident and would do everything possible to stop the activities of smugglers who profit from migrants.

