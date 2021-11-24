31 migrants drown in English Channel trying to reach Britain

24 November 2021, 17:51 GMT Updated 28 minutes ago

31 migrants drowned in the sea near Calais. They were heading for the shores of Great Britain from France by boat across the English Channel. A distress signal was sent by nearby fishing vessels.

British and French authorities, despite the onset of darkness, are carrying out a rescue operation involving ships and aircraft.

The International Organization for Migration said it was the largest tragedy in the English Channel ever since 2014.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was shocked by the incident and would do everything possible to stop the activities of smugglers who profit from migrants.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister is holding a Cobra Emergency Committee meeting on the incident.

French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin confirmed the deaths of 31 migrants, including five women and one girl. He said that two people were saved, another one was missing.

Four people were detained near the French border with Belgium, the minister said. The French authorities suspect that they were directly involved in organizing this attempt to cross the English Channel.

Criminal human smuggling

The tragedy was reported by the French government. Prime Minister Jean Casteks said it was the result of criminal human smuggling.

According to Dover and Dill MP Natalie Elfic, the incident once again reminded of the need to stop boats before they set out on a dangerous voyage.

“As winter approaches, the sea becomes rough and the water colder, and the risk of loss of life increases,” Elfik said. “Therefore, it would be humane and right to stop these dangerous attempts.”

According to the BBC, Dover immigration authorities brought some of the migrants ashore on Wednesday, who managed to reach Britain in small boats. In total, about 25 small vessels attempted to cross the English Channel on Wednesday.

The French Coast Guard issued an SOS signal after 15 people were in the water.

Last Monday, the number of migrants who reached the UK by sea this year was three times higher than last year.

Earlier in November, a new record was set when more than a thousand migrants arrived in Britain in one day by sea.

The English Channel is considered the busiest sea route in the world, and on this route people often die, at their own peril and risk, start sailing in inflatable boats. In recent weeks alone, not counting today’s incident, at least 10 people have died in the strait.