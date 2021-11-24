5 famous roles that Will Smith, Milla Jovovich, George Clooney and others are ashamed of

Even the most famous Hollywood actors are not immune from mistakes and unsuccessful roles. There can be dozens of successful and even cult roles in their filmography, but there is always one that makes you shyly look away.

Kate Winslet, Titanic (1997)

Titanic has become one of the most iconic and grossing films in history, and for the leading role, actress Kate Winslet, it was a real high point. However, according to her confession, she still regrets that she took part in it and watches the film with horror. “When I see every scene with my participation, I say:“ Are you serious? How can you like it? God! Even my American accent – I just can’t listen to it. That’s just terrible! You know, maybe the actors are really very self-critical. But I really find it very difficult to watch “Titanic”, because I always think: “God, I want to go back in time and play all the scenes again, in a different way,” the actress admitted in an interview with CNN.

Shot from the movie “Titanic”

Robert Pattinson, Twilight (2008 – 2012)

The role of the young vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight movie saga brought Robert Pattinson worldwide popularity. However, according to the 35-year-old actor, he regrets very much that he took part in the film. “The more I read the script, the more I hated Edward. Is this how I agreed to play this manic-depressive guy who hates himself? ” Pattinson also repeatedly noted that the insane popularity of “Twilight” scared him, and the screams of the fans were reminiscent of “the sounds you can hear at the gates of hell.”

Shot from the movie “Twilight”

Mila Jovovich, Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Return to the Blue Lagoon, starring Milla Jovovich, is a sequel and remake of the 1980 film Blue Lagoon, starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins. Despite the fact that this is the first major role in Milla’s career, she has repeatedly admitted that she considers her to be her worst job. However, critics and audiences alike agreed: the film had five Golden Raspberry nominations and a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still from the movie “Return to the Blue Lagoon”

George Clooney, Batman and Robin (1997)

The film, because of which you still have to shyly avert your eyes, is also in the professional piggy bank of George Clooney. Critics believe that the 60-year-old actor has become the worst on-screen Batman in the history of cinema. At the same time, the artist himself fully agrees with this: he believes that he simply performed this role disgustingly. In addition, George is confident that the costume he wore on set was just awful.

Shot from the filming of the movie “Batman and Robin”

Will Smith, Wild Wild West (1999)

Most recently, Will Smith took part in a talk organized by GQ magazine, during which he answered the most interesting questions of the readers. The actor admitted that he considers his worst film to be the picture “Wild, Wild West”, which was released in screens in 1999. By the way, the audience was in solidarity with the actor: the film performed very poorly at the box office, with a budget of $ 170 million, it raised only about $ 114 million in the United States.