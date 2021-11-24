A blockade woman with oncology, without waiting for medical assistance, operated on herself

Photo: Social networks

In St. Petersburg, an ambulance worker Victoria Shutova made a shocking story public. On her social networks, she told about a pensioner with oncology from the Leningrad region, who almost died due to an indefinitely postponed operation.

According to “KP-Petersburg”, a desperate grandmother who survived the war and famine had no choice but to operate on herself. According to Victoria, the pensioner, who is over 90 years old, could not receive timely medical care at the hospital. But against the background of oncology, she developed complications in the form of ascites – the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. – With this complication, the quality of life is greatly affected. It’s impossible to walk, lie down and even breathe, ”Shutova explained. – And the grandmother decided to conduct a laparocentesis – to make incisions with a thin knife along the anterior abdominal wall in order to remove the fluid. Nina Ignatievna was not sure of her actions, which is why a suicide note appeared. The grandmother was not so much worried about her own health as she was afraid that if something happened, her relatives would be blamed for her death. “Dear and beloved daughter, as well as my beloved grandchildren! If you can, forgive me for such an act, but I cannot live with such diseases. I am very painful and hard. People, don’t blame my daughter, she’s a good one. Kisses to all of you, your grandmother, ”- such a suicide note was left by Nina Ignatievna (name has been changed – editor’s note) before deciding to carry out the operation. “This story ended well,” Victoria Shutova told KP-Petersburg. – I posted a post to find my grandmother worthy doctors and make life easier. We did it. Now she is in the hospital, doctors and relatives are taking care of her ”. The Health Committee is conducting a check on this fact: “According to our data, the planned operation did not take place due to the woman’s problems with the tests. She was diagnosed with a coronavirus, so the surgery had to be postponed. Now the grandmother is being provided with all the necessary help. Doctors are trying to alleviate her condition as much as possible. ”