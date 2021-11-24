A terrible thing happened in the toilet of the plane on the flight “Sharm el-Sheikh – Samara”

Photo: Social networks

Investigators are checking into the death of a passenger on the plane on the flight Sharm el-Sheikh – Samara, Interfax was told at the Central Interregional Transport Investigation Department of the TFR.

“The circumstances of the death of a passenger on a flight from Sharm el-Sheikh are being clarified,” the source said.

According to the Kurumoch airport, the flight from Sharm el-Sheikh was greatly delayed and landed in Samara at 05:09 on Tuesday. According to the schedule, he was supposed to arrive on the eve at 23: 55t The flight was operated by the S7 airline.

According to the airline, on November 22, during the flight S7 6619 Sharm El Sheikh – Samara, one of the passengers after takeoff went to the toilet room, where he spent a lot of time. This fact alerted the flight attendants.

“Having found an unconscious passenger with signs of suicide, the crew reported the situation to the aircraft commander, and he made a decision about an immediate emergency landing at the nearest airport – in Cairo. The flight was attended by three medical workers, including a resuscitator, who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before the plane landed, ”the message says.

It is noted that at the Cairo airport, the passenger was handed over to local doctors, but, despite all the resuscitation actions, he, unfortunately, died.

“In agreement with the Russian Consulate in Egypt, the deceased passenger was transported to Samara in the baggage and cargo compartment for transfer to relatives. The flight departed from Cairo at 11:10 pm local time and landed in Samara at 5:09 am, ”the press release says.

As an informed source told the agency, the night before “one of the passengers went to the toilet after takeoff and, having blocked the door from the inside, committed suicide.”