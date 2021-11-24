Actors who can play each other, and no one will notice the difference

You’ve probably noticed that some of the actors are like two peas in a pod. It seems that they could replace each other on the set, and no one would pay attention to it. Here are just a few examples.

These actors are used to being often confused. And no wonder, because in the appearance of the two stars there is so much in common that they may well replace each other on the set. Moreover, both Vladimir and Dmitry, as a rule, play heroes of action films and criminal dramas. But that’s not all: both artists are 49 years old, and both have several marriages behind them. It is interesting that Vdovichenkov and Orlov themselves often joke about their similarities.

Light brown hair, blue eyes, expressive cheekbones and a charming smile – the actresses are as alike as two drops of water. In addition, Vilkova is only a year older than Seyfried. Ekaterina is known for the films “Hipsters”, “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” and the TV series “Hotel Eleon”. Amanda played in the films “Alpha Dog”, “Mamma Mia!” and Little Red Riding Hood.

Actor Dmitry Lysenkov (House Arrest, Salvation Union) is regularly mistaken for the son of another Russian artist – Ivan Okhlobystin (Down House, Tsar, Interns). The two celebrities have so much in common in appearance that one wonders about their family ties. They have a 16-year age difference, and only this circumstance does not allow the audience to get completely confused. However, Lysenkov and Okhlobystin themselves believe that they are not at all alike.

Actress, TV presenter and blogger Yulia Pankratova looks like the twin sister of the star of the cult TV series “The X-Files” Gillian Anderson. On account of Pankratova, there are only five roles, but with the image of Agent Scully, she probably would have coped no worse than a Hollywood celebrity.