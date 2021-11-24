Actress Salma Hayek recalled the “humiliating” experience of filming a scene at the “House of Gucci”

Los Angeles, November 22. Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci will be released on December 2. Actress Salma Hayek almost burned out with shame during the filming of one of the scenes of the tape.

Salma Hayek shared her “humiliating” filming experience with James Gordon on The Late Late Show. In the scene with the mud bath, the actress participated with the singer Lady Gaga. According to the performer of the role of Joseppina, she was extremely embarrassed.

“I have never taken a mud bath. We had a little dialogue before we enter it. You enter it almost naked. And I had to plunge into the mud. I sit in the mud with my extra pounds. I couldn’t do it. I tried to shift the weight, and the dirt was moving me. This is a very dramatic scene and you need to stay focused. It was terrible. The most difficult scene, “- said the actress.

Hayek compared her co-star to the “Egyptian queen.” Lady Gaga entered the mud bath without further ado or confusion and continued to play her role. The scene that made the Eternals star feel uncomfortable can be seen on big screens in December.

Actress Salma Hayek has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The opening ceremony took place on November 20. It was attended by the daughter of a movie star Valentina.