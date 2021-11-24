After the introduction of QR codes, the transport of Tatarstan runs half empty

The system of QR codes in public transport has been operating in Tatarstan for the third day. “Black Monday”, marked by crowds and aggression of passengers towards bus drivers and conductors, was replaced by “Transparent Tuesday” and the same Wednesday. Now half-empty buses run around Kazan, local residents have taken a taxi or are asking to give a ride to a neighbor to work.

“Today at 18:30 I am going from Derbyshek to Yamasheva, if I can drive along Chuikov. Free, ”a resident of Kazan informs in one of the telegram chats. Of course, not everyone gets a ride for free, but many do. There are thousands of participants in the chat. People are slowly beginning to come up with ways to differentiate so that passengers and drivers can spot each other in the crowd. Someone suggests tying an orange ribbon on a bag, and there were also ideas to hold a red bag in your hand. “Guys who need to get there without a code, vote with a blank sheet at bus stops, let it be a sign. We will stop, ”suggests another member of the group. It seems that they have not yet arrived at a single format.

The buses are noticeably empty, although QR codes are now being checked selectively. Residents of Kazan are sure that the matter is in the proceeds that transport companies have begun to lose. “There are no people on the transport even at rush hour, the bus is almost empty. On the first day, the reaction was aggressive on the part of disgruntled passengers and there were isolated cases when one passenger hit a female conductor in the face, there was also an episode with the use of pepper spray and a fight between the conductor and the passenger. That is, people were indignant and threw off their dislike at the conductors. Now people ignore transport, and even the revenue of carriers has fallen, “- explained MK political scientist Rais Suleymanov…

– Did people take a taxi?

– Yes, by taxi. Plus such a new form appeared when people started to unite. For example, your neighbor is driving in the same direction where you need to go to work, and he can give you a lift. People are also written off and combined in telegram channels.

Of course, pensioners have the most difficult situation, because they do not have access to it. But if we talk about the able-bodied part of society, then they began to solve their problems in this way.

– Do buses also check QR codes in large quantities?

– For example, drivers and conductors do not check so hard. If you just show them that I have a QR code, then they may not bring the validator to it. They also need to do the proceeds. And all these checks often delay the bus schedule, so in some cases they simply turn a blind eye to this. Everyone is tired of this and no one wants to run into aggressiveness. Inspectors cannot ride on every bus; at best, they stand at some kind of bus stop.

In the metro, these requirements are met more stringently, but in Kazan, the metro is not the main form of public transport, as in Moscow or St. Petersburg. We have one metro line and it transports not all residents of the city, that is, it is not as in demand as the same bus.

Yes, Monday was tough and even called Black Monday. But now people have organized themselves, as can be seen from the half-empty public transport.