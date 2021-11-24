Aksyonov invited Bulgarian President Radev to Crimea – RT in Russian

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, invited Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to visit the region, who had previously announced that Crimea belonged to Russia. This was reported on the website of the head of the republic.

“I support the initiative of the Bulgarian community to invite Rumen Radev to Crimea,” Aksyonov said.

He stressed that the visit will be an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the nature, history and hospitality of the peninsula.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba commented on the words of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev about the Russian ownership of Crimea.

According to him, the Bulgarian leader “with his rash sayings dealt a blow to the friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, exposed Bulgaria to EU criticism and played along with Russian propaganda.”

On November 19, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to Kiev, Kostadin Kodzhabashev, because of the statement by the Bulgarian president about the Russian Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the Crimea issue is closed for Russia, and the referendum on the peninsula was held in strict accordance with international law.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 – the majority of residents were in favor of reunification with Russia.