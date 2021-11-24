Alexandra Daddario impressed with a spectacular bow on the track

Alexandra Daddario attends HBO’s “White Lotus” premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club. In the series, Alexandra plays one of the main roles, a girl named Rachel.

The action takes place in a Hawaiian resort. The series shows how guests of various hotels relax during the week, how they relax and recuperate in paradise. But with each passing day, something dark awakens in these ideal travelers, cheerful hotel staff and the most idyllic location.

Alexandra came to the premiere in a golden evening dress with spaghetti straps and pumps, also of a golden hue. The actress did a beautiful evening make-up and put on her lips with rich red lipstick, let her hair down, did a light manicure and put a gold ring-ring with a stone on her finger.

Alexandra Daddario / Getty Images

On her Instagram, Daddario also posted a photo in this dress. In the picture, the girl is captured lying on the floor, and in the caption she notes: “10:30 is too late for me,” – apparently, meaning the time of the premiere.

Recall that Alexandra Daddario is known to the general public for the films: “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”, “My Girlfriend is a Zombie”, “San Andreas Rift” and “Malibu Rescuers”, as well as the series “Why Women Kill”.

