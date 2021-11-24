Alpine A110 Coupe has become more powerful and faster in new versions – Auto Review

The modern sports car Alpine A110 debuted in 2017, and hardly needs a traditional restyling: the retro design in the style of the A110 model of the sixties turned out to be extremely successful. Therefore, within the framework of the current planned renovation, the coupe has acquired only a more modern media system. It has a seven-inch screen, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Andoid Auto interfaces.

The main goal of modernization is to create an orderly and logical set of modifications with more noticeable differences from each other than before. So now the Alpine A110 has three distinctly positioned variants. All of them have the same 1.8 turbo engine and a seven-speed Getrag “robot” with two wet clutches, but there are enough differences.

The base Alpine A110 retains the same configuration: 252 hp, 320 Nm, standard “comfort” suspension, Brembo brakes and 17-inch wheels. By default, this coupe has Sabelt sports seats. The motor now has new, more “sharp” calibrations, although this did not affect the dynamics: acceleration to 100 km / h takes 4.5 seconds, the maximum speed is 250 km / h. An interesting addition: when Launch Control is activated, the electronics briefly deactivates one cylinder of the engine for a sharper and more aggressive exhaust sound.

At the other extreme of the gamut is the extreme version of the Alpine A110 S, which appeared two years ago. The engine output has now been increased from 292 hp. and 320 Nm to 300 hp. and 340 Nm. This coupe has a stiffer sports suspension, 18-inch wheels, wider tires and larger brake discs (320 mm front and rear versus 296 mm at the base). The cabin has microfiber trim and orange seat belts. Acceleration to “hundreds” takes 4.2 s instead of the previous 4.4 s, the maximum speed is 260 km / h.

Alpine A110 S

For a surcharge, the S version can be fitted with Michelin PilotSport Cup 2 Connect semi-slickers, as well as a new aerodynamic package that includes a rear wing and an enlarged front splitter. This body kit increases downforce by adding the equivalent of 60 kg on the front axle and 81 kg on the rear axle. The maximum speed has been increased to 275 km / h. Finally, only for “eski” a two-tone body paint is offered.

And the third modification is located in the middle of the range. The Alpine A110 GT Coupé combines a 300-horsepower engine and larger brakes with standard suspension and a more comfortable cabin. There are seats with extended adjustments, and more expensive materials are used for upholstery. The wheels are 18-inch, but the tires are 10mm narrower than the S-version. Acceleration to 100 km / h takes 4.2 seconds, but the maximum speed is “base” 250 km / h.

Alpine A110 GT

The redesigned Alpine A110 Coupés are now available to order in Europe. The basic version now costs 59,500 euros, the GT variant is 69,500 euros, and for the most extreme A110 S they ask for a minimum of 71,500 euros.