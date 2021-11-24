Amber Heard claims a role in the Harry Potter spin-off

It seems that Amber Heard wasted no time after lengthy litigation with Johnny Dep and is already planning to star in the third part of Fantastic Beasts, where, by the way, the actor himself was supposed to play.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

According to Express, Amber Heard’s agents are working to ensure that the actress gets a role in the new part of the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Who can play Amber, the source of the publication does not say, but ironically notes that the place of the “main villain”, Grindelwald, has already been taken.

By the way, if they manage to disrupt the role for their ward, then she will have to work on the same set with Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp (Photo: Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)

Recall that in November last year, Johnny Depp announced on his Instagram page that he would no longer play the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

He revealed that Warner Bros., which produces the Harry Potter spin-off, asked him to step down.

“I respect this request and agree with it,” Depp said.