Amber Heard showed the grown daughter from a surrogate mother

Last summer, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife made a shocking confession: she became a mother for the first time. Users immediately realized that the actress used the services of a surrogate mother, because for all months the star was not seen in public with a belly. The actress rarely shares photos of her grown daughter, but this time she decided to make an exception.

Amber Heard (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

The day before, baby Una Paige Heard turned six months old. In honor of this joyful event, the star shared a touching picture of her daughter with subscribers. In the picture, a happy Amber holds a baby, dressed in a striped jumpsuit, in her arms. “The six best months of my life, its first six months,” the actress signed the photo.

Earlier, Amber said that she wants to have a child on “her own terms.” Who is the father of the child is still unknown. A source from Page Six reported that the actress’s daughter was born on April 8th with the help of a surrogate mother after Hurd was told that she would never be able to have a child. Also, Amber’s acquaintance added that she always dreamed of becoming a mother, this was her greatest desire. She is grateful to that wonderful woman who gave her a child.

We will remind, now between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the battle continues in the courtroom. After the divorce, Hurd accused Depp of domestic violence. While the court was on the side of the Aquaman star, Depp’s career went downhill: he was removed from current projects, and films with his participation were removed from streaming services.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

The actor is trying to clear his name after being branded “wife beating” by The Sun newspaper. The fight between Depp and Heard continues – we will follow the events!