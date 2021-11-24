https://ria.ru/20211124/foto-1760448898.html

Americans were speechless after seeing a photo of a Soviet soldier before and after the war

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The users of the American social network Reddit were surprised by the comparison of photographs of a Soviet artist, a participant in the Great Patriotic War, Yevgeny Kobytev, four years apart. The first picture shows a man before the outbreak of hostilities, and the second – after. Commentators drew attention to deep wrinkles and a completely changed, alarming the artist’s eyes. “The film” Come and See “also captures this effect,” Ligecockn recalled. “Aged in just four years from 19 to 45,” noted doogie8888888. survivors of mental trauma. – Approx. ed.) “, – described what he saw CmosChipReddit.” Also malnutrition. The face is haggard and eyes are sunken, hence such a look “, – expressed the opinion of wWao. Evgeny Kobytev was born in 1910 in Altai. In 1941 he graduated from the Kiev Art Institute and went to the front as a volunteer. Kobytev ended up in the Nazi concentration camp “Khorolskaya Yama”, located in the city of Khorol, Poltava region, from where he managed to escape in 1943. He went from Ukraine to Germany and ended the war in Dresden. Throughout the time, the artist made sketches of events and people. At the end of the war, he was awarded the Order of the Red Star for military service.

