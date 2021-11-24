https://ria.ru/20211123/belgrad-1760420729.html

An eyewitness revealed details of an explosion at a factory near Belgrade

BELGRADE, November 23 – RIA Novosti. An eyewitness told RIA Novosti that the windows and doors of buildings located near the anti-hail missile factory near Belgrade were knocked out by an explosion that took place at about 16.00 Moscow time in the Buban Potok area at the entrance to the Serbian capital from the south at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in “The explosion was at an enterprise 500 meters away from ours. In our office, glass in the window was knocked out, the aluminum structures of two doors to the terrace were twisted, metal structures of lamps fell from the ceiling. It was very loud,” an eyewitness said and gave photo and video from the scene. The police cordoned off the area of ​​the explosion, as there is a danger of its repetition. According to media reports, two people were killed and 16 injured. An official statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs is expected.

Explosion at a factory near Belgrade: footage of eyewitnesses Police fear new explosions at a factory outside Belgrade. An eyewitness provided a video of what was happening to RIA Novosti. 2021-11-23T20: 06 true PT2M18S

