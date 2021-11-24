Angelina Jolie is about to present evidence of violence by Brad Pitt to the court

American actress Angelina Jolie intends to present evidence of abuse by her ex-husband Brad Pitt in the custody court of their common children. About it informs Us Magazine.

According to the publication, Jolie has already submitted the relevant documents to the court. She and her children, including minors, are ready to testify at a court hearing.

A source close to Pitt, Us Magazine, believes that Jolie’s statement about domestic violence is nothing more than an attempt to harm her ex-husband. “Angelina has used children before to hurt Brad, and it looks more like the same behavior,” says the source.

By information publication, Brad Pitt is very worried about the accusations of domestic violence. “This process had a big impact on Brad, and he took responsibility for the breakdown of the marriage,” – says the source.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage, which ended in 2019. The actress called the reason for the split “irreconcilable differences.” The issue of custody of the children after the divorce is still pending. According to media reports, Jolie is not satisfied with Pitt’s desire to split the custody “50/50”.