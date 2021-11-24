Anti-vaccine celebrities, in response to a letter from doctors, suggested asking Putin to “stop the bacchanalia”

Actress Maria Shukshina, whose name was among the addressees of the doctors’ open letter, replied to its authors in her social networks. Actor Yegor Beroev expressed his solidarity with her position on his page.

Celebrities reacted to the letter, in which doctors of the largest hospitals invited those who oppose vaccination to visit the “red zone”.

Shukshina explained that she is not against vaccination as such, but against “against participating in an experiment with an unexplored vaccine,” and, in turn, responded to the invitation to the “red zone”: “For my part, I invite you to the green zone, where a healthy lifestyle, sanity, a healthy psyche, absence of fear and panic, elementary prevention of seasonal respiratory diseases. ”

The actress also suggested writing a letter to President Vladimir Putin and demanding an end to the “bacchanalia in the media and on all federal channels.”

Actor Yegor Beroev supported his colleague on Instagram: “I absolutely agree with the position of Maria Shukshina regarding the“ doctors’ letter ”.”