Apple sues Israeli spyware developer – RBC

The company previously stated that the software was embedded in gadgets and used for large-scale surveillance of politicians and journalists. Apple wants to ban the developer from using any of its products

Apple is suing Israel’s NSO Group software developer and its parent company, which it claims are responsible for spying on Apple’s customers, the company said on its website.

Earlier, several media outlets, including The Washington Post, The Guardian, Haaretz, conducted an investigation and found out that NSO Group spyware was used to hack phones and spy on politicians, lawyers and journalists.

“To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent ban on the NSO Group from the use of any software, services or Apple devices,” – said in the release. The company also demanded damages “for flagrant violations of US federal and state law” from the NSO Group.

The statement of claim contains new information on how the NSO Group introduced Pegasus spyware into users’ gadgets. In addition, there is new information about ForcedEntry, a vulnerability that the company used to infect devices.