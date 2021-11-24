AvtoVAZ will launch production of the updated Lada Vesta in the spring of 2022

AvtoVAZ was the first Russian automaker to suffer from interruptions in the supply of microelectronics. During the summer and autumn of this year, the company has repeatedly suspended the assembly of cars in Togliatti due to a shortage of Bosch microchips. But there were no stops at the Lada Izhevsk plant, which Lada Vesta assembles, a company representative told Vedomosti. The carmaker even had to cut the configurations of the Vesta, Xray and Largus models and sell them without a multi-wheel with cruise control and multimedia systems, car dealers of the brand told Vedomosti. Sales of AvtoVAZ, like most other concerns, have been falling for several months in a row due to the shortage of cars on the Russian market. In October, the decline was 31% to 25,573 units, follows from the data of the AEB. But in general, over 10 months of 2021, they are growing – by 11% to 294,422 units – due to high results at the beginning of the year.