"Bake and share a new cake." What does shared prosperity mean?

China is entering a new era of development. They have been talking and writing about this for a long time, but the resolution published on November 16 on the historical achievements of the Communist

2021-11-23

2021-11-23T13: 39

2021-11-23T13: 39

Russia-China Essentials

MOSCOW, 23 Nov – Project “Russia-China: Main”. China is entering a new era of development. This has been talked about and written about for a long time, but the resolution on the historical achievements of the Chinese Communist Party for a hundred years of its existence, published on November 16, confirmed this once again. The era of development begun by the Chinese rebuilding architect Deng Xiaoping has come to an end. Over the 40 years since the beginning of the policy of reforms and opening up, not only China, but the whole world has changed dramatically. Other challenges Today, the PRC is the second economy in the world, and by some indicators it is already the first. On the world stage, Beijing found itself face to face with the most powerful power – the United States. Moreover, Washington believes that China can oust the United States on the pedestal of world leadership, and yet the Chinese leadership, first of all, cares not about the status of a superpower, but about what is happening inside the country. Indeed, without peace and contentment within the borders, it will not be possible to achieve success outside them. Thus, in the historic resolution adopted at the 6th Plenum of the 19th CPC Central Committee, it is said that today China is entering a new era, and it needs new development model. If earlier the PRC developed rapidly, and the economy grew in double digits, then in the new conditions it is necessary to move to high-quality, sustainable, “green” development. China can no longer afford to ignore structural economic problems, the climate crisis, social and property stratification, and the gap in living standards in cities and villages. To this end, Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to the agenda the idea of ​​general welfare, which was first mentioned by Mao Zedong. The principle was finally formulated in August 2021 at the 10th meeting of the Central Committee of the CPC on financial and economic issues. The government points out that general welfare is an integral part of socialism and an important feature of modernization with Chinese characteristics that meets the aspirations of the people. The Chinese authorities intend, speaking metaphorically, “to make the pie bigger and divide it up properly.” In China, Deng Xiaoping’s aphorism that “poverty is not socialism” is remembered, therefore, along with the intention to share the pie among all members of society, the authorities encourage hard work, and do not intend to get rid of the rich to make life easier for the poor. Is more than just narrowing the gap between rich and poor. The authorities are developing other measures aimed at improving the quality of life of the population. In particular, antitrust controls on technology platforms are being tightened to encourage the development of smaller innovative companies. Fintech companies are also regulated, which will reduce the risks of the financial system. Monitoring the real estate market ensures that homes are designed for living and not for speculation with borrowed funds, as Xi Jinping pointed out. Preventing unfair competition and curbing “uncontrolled capital growth” – has long-term economic consequences, not an immediate effect. In addition, China is introducing innovations that have not been seen before: ensuring the confidentiality of personal data, protecting employees of Internet platforms, freelancers, couriers, restrictions on the chaotic sphere additional extracurricular learning to reduce the overload of schoolchildren, control of online games and celebrity fan clubs that run counter to economic values ​​52-point pilot project has already started in Zhejiang province, where Xi Jinping once served as secretary Communist Party. At that time, the standard of living in rural areas was much closer to that of urban areas. The province will launch innovative strategies such as collective wage bargaining with employers and their participation in the company’s financial life. Encouragement instead of coercion While some see Beijing’s strategy as a threat to private business and foreign investment, Xi Jinping says otherwise. On the contrary, the authorities intend to support the market economy, because small and medium-sized enterprises are an important factor in the recovery of the economy after the coronavirus crisis and the implementation of the goals of China’s national revival. For small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the capital, the Beijing Stock Exchange recently opened. It became the third largest in the country after Shanghai and Shenzhen, but is designed specifically for smaller companies, especially in the field of technological development.

