https://ria.ru/20211124/bastrykin-1760529593.html

Bastrykin opened a case against a Moscow judge

Bastrykin opened a case against a Moscow judge – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

Bastrykin opened a case against a Moscow judge

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, opened a criminal case against the judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court, Elena Kondrat, suspected of … RIA Novosti, November 24, 2021

2021-11-24T15: 03

2021-11-24T15: 03

2021-11-24T15: 08

incidents

Moscow

Alexander Bastrykin

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/08/1588142360_0:166:3055:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_e32e128a2e0cfb3f28c542a305bd1e23.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, opened a criminal case against the judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court, Elena Kondrat, suspected of mediation in bribery on an especially large scale, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. I. On November 23, 2021, a criminal case was initiated against the judge of the Arbitration Court of the city of Moscow, Kondrat E.N., on the grounds of a crime under Part 4 of Art. 291.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “the statement says. In July, she agreed to initiate a criminal case against Kondrat, having considered the relevant petition of Bastrykin. According to the investigators, Kondrat invited her colleague in the arbitration court, considering the bankruptcy case, for 50 thousand dollars to make a decision on bringing certain persons to subsidiary liability and not bringing others to justice. the investigation believes, persuaded d I swear at the judge during telephone conversations and personal meetings. She turned to the FSB, giving her consent to participate in the operational experiment. The transfer of money was already under the control of law enforcement officers. As the representative of the RF CC Pavel Kondratyev said at the meeting of the VKKS, the circumstances of the case are confirmed by the detailed testimony of the judge, who also handed over material evidence to the investigation, recordings from a personal dictaphone, notes that indicate who to attract and whom At the same time, the lawyer Aleksey Kovalev, representing the interests of Kondrat, said at the meeting of the VKKS that the money was transferred to buy an apartment. According to him, a series of problems, not only for her, but also for her son, who is accused of murder, undermined the judge’s health – she suffers from asthma, hypertension and complications after suffering from coronavirus, the defender added. The investigation was entrusted to the Main Investigation Department of the RF IC in Moscow. Kondrat is charged with mediation in bribery on an especially large scale, punishable by up to 12 years in prison, and fines ranging from 1.5 million to 3 million rubles, in the amount of a salary for a period of two to three years. , in the amount of 60 to 80 times the amount of the bribe. As an additional punishment, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 7 years can be applied. Kondrat has been hearing bankruptcy cases, has been working as a judge, according to information on the website of the Arbitration Court, since 2008.

https://ria.ru/20210806/delo-1744627394.html

https://ria.ru/20210712/sudya-1740933785.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/08/1588142360_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc42cd19db5a483d73a4e30db9df0429.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, alexander bastrykin, federal security service of the russian federation (fsb of russia), investigative committee of russia (sk rf), russia