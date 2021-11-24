BBC journalist Rosenberg describes Lukashenka’s nervous reaction to questions about Putin – Gazeta.Ru

British BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg, who interviewed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said that he reacted rather nervously to questions about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He told about this on the air of the radio station. Echo of Moscow…

“Alexander Grigorievich likes to talk for a long time, to answer questions. He spoke at length about the migration crisis, the political situation in Belarus. But his first response about Putin was very short. And at the end he said “point”. It seemed to me that he is not very fond of speaking out on this topic, ”the journalist said.

At the same time, earlier the President of Belarus threatened expel representatives of foreign media out of the country, including the BBC, accusing them of calling for riots.

During an interview with BBC Lukashenko statedthat the issue of a single president for the Union State is not on the agenda. According to him, “union” in this context – in his words, is the building of relations between two independent states. He recalled that Russia and Belarus have been intent on a strong union of the two countries for 30 years, which will be more powerful than a unitary state.