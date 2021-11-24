Biden brought down the price of oil by unsealing the US strategic reserve

Earlier, Bloomberg reported the likelihood of such a scenario, regarding it as the most serious shock to the global oil market since the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the spring of 2020.

President Joe Biden announced the decision to use the US strategic oil reserve to lower commodity prices for Americans. We are talking about 50 million barrels that will be thrown onto the market. As noted by the White House, other major consumer countries – China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom – are taking a similar step with regard to their national reserves of “black gold”.

Last week, Joe Biden, at an online meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, managed to agree on a concerted action to free oil from national egg-pods (in the case of America, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, SPR).

The interests of the two states coincided: Beijing, the largest net importer, is also concerned about the situation, and this year it has already sold oil and gasoline from the state reserve twice to stabilize domestic prices.

The news about the results of the conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping brought down the oil by $ 4 in two days: a barrel of Brent for the first time since the beginning of October fell below $ 80. At the same time, the Americans held talks on the same issue with India, Japan and South Korea. And it is already known that India, for example, agreed to release 2 million barrels.

But the main oil-producing states intend to react harshly to the situation. According to the same Bloomberg, citing its sources, at the meeting of the OPEC + exporting countries on December 2, the group may revise plans to increase production in January (2022), even the relatively modest growth of 400 thousand barrels per month, which is taking place now, is questionable.

“Even having reached an agreement with China, India, Japan and South Korea, the United States will be able to influence the price environment only slightly and for a short time,” said Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets. – These countries have the largest strategic reserves on the planet (the US has over 600 million barrels), but these reserves are usually printed out to compensate for a sharp and short-term drop in supplies. They are not used permanently. ”

In the best case, an additional 60-70 million barrels of oil will enter the market. At the same time, world consumption reaches 100 million barrels per day, Deev argues. And, according to him, a coalition of five countries will no longer be able to repeat this maneuver: strategic reserves are not infinite, they will have to be replenished, since their main task is to remain at the maximum under any circumstances. As a result, prices will drop from strength to $ 74-75 per barrel, and this will be a short-term effect. Gradually, the cost of raw materials will go up again.

As for Russia, according to Deev, it will not suffer from these fluctuations, since current prices are much higher than the cost of production of “black gold”. Our oil industry makes a profit at prices above $ 26-27 per barrel.

“According to the US Department of Energy, if 18 million to 45 million barrels from national reserves are sent to the market, the oil price could decrease by several months by $ 2,” says Mark Goikhman, chief analyst at TeleTrade. – The current quotes at $ 80 do not suit the White House at all. Obviously, you need to “print” the egg-box by at least 10-15% – 60-90 million barrels. But that could be quite sensitive to US energy security. This is probably why the Americans turned to China, Japan, India and South Korea for support. “

However, Goikhman continues, the strategic reserves in the Middle Kingdom are only about 200 million barrels. Beijing doesn’t really need to uncork this box, but the risks are greater than in the United States. In China, there is no such high inflation and no need to stabilize retail prices for election purposes. Biden, on the other hand, needs to demonstrate decisiveness and political will to his electorate.

In the event of a massive increase in supply, the oil price will drop for a short time by $ 2-5 per barrel, TeleTrade analyst believes. This may put additional pressure on the Russian ruble. But it will not be critical, since there are damping mechanisms, in particular, the “budget rule” of increasing or decreasing purchases of foreign currency by the Ministry of Finance, depending on the rise or fall of oil prices.