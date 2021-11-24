Biden decided to print out the US oil reserves. Should we expect a fall in prices?

The United States and some of its partners have decided to put up some of their oil reserves for sale. OPEC + has not yet reacted in any way to this decision, but is preparing a response, and oil prices responded with slight fluctuations. The BBC explains what the new oil confrontation can lead to and what is more in it – the economy or politics.

US President Joe Biden announced his intention to sell 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic oil reserve on Tuesday. On the same day, several other countries announced the listing of their oil reserves (but in a much smaller volume).

According to Bloomberg, India plans to sell about 5 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in the framework of coordinated actions with the United States, the same amount can be allocated by Japan, and South Korea may supply the market in the region of 3.5 million. The British authorities are ready to allocate even less – about 1.5 million barrels.

China is also preparing to print its reserves – last week the US President managed to agree on this at an online meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

