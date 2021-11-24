Biden decided to print out the US oil reserves. Should we expect a fall in prices?

5 hours ago

The United States and some of its partners have decided to put up some of their oil reserves for sale. OPEC + has not yet reacted in any way to this decision, but is preparing a response, and oil prices responded with slight fluctuations. The BBC explains what the new oil confrontation can lead to and what is more in it – the economy or politics.

US President Joe Biden announced his intention to sell 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic oil reserve on Tuesday. On the same day, several other countries announced the listing of their oil reserves (but in a much smaller volume).

According to Bloomberg, India plans to sell about 5 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in the framework of coordinated actions with the United States, the same amount can be allocated by Japan, and South Korea may supply the market in the region of 3.5 million. The British authorities are ready to allocate even less – about 1.5 million barrels.

China is also preparing to print its reserves – last week the US President managed to agree on this at an online meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As Biden explained, the decision of the United States and several other countries to free some oil from their reserves over time should help reduce the cost of gasoline on the American market.

In response, OPEC + may revise plans to increase production in January 2022 next week, Bloomberg sources say.

Biden’s decision will be one of the largest one-off oil reserves in US history, surpassing the oil interventions of 2011 (after the Libyan coup) and 1991 (during Operation Desert Storm).

The price of a Brent oil futures on the London ICE exchange on this news on Tuesday decreased by 1.3%, reaching $ 78.69 per barrel, but on Wednesday morning it rose again to $ 82.63.

The ruble continues to fall in price in recent days: on Monday, for the first time since spring, the Russian currency briefly broke through the mark of 75 rubles per dollar, and by Wednesday it again came close to this indicator.

The BBC tells in 100 and 500 words how Biden’s decision could affect the oil market.

Analysts polled by the BBC agree that while oil prices have dropped slightly due to Biden’s verbal intervention, his promised volume of 50 million barrels is too small to have a serious impact on fuel prices.

OPEC + is not yet seeking to change its current oil policy and further increase oil production, although Biden asked the organization back in October to take such a step in order to reduce gasoline prices in the United States.

At the same time, in political terms, such a step is important for Biden, since against the background of growing inflation, his ratings are falling, and a promise to keep gasoline prices should help him regain public confidence.

The White House said in a statement that 32 million barrels will be replaced in the coming months due to new receipts, and another 18 million barrels will be put into circulation by accelerating trade operations, which had already been approved by Congress earlier.

“While our combined efforts will not immediately address the high cost of gasoline, changes will follow. It will take time, but a little more, and you will see a decline in the cost of gasoline,” Biden promised.

50 million barrels of oil is an approximate volume of US consumption in 2.5 days, and about 100 million barrels of oil are consumed in the world per day today, and these volumes continue to grow, returning to the pre-crisis level, said Alexander Frolov, deputy general director of the Institute of National Energy.

“The decision of the US authorities is rather an attempt to pretend that they are trying to solve the problem of rising gasoline prices. Moreover, this 50 million is not thrown in immediately, but spread over several months, which further devalues ​​this decision,” the analyst says.

Although Biden’s verbal intervention helped to push oil prices down a bit on Tuesday, the process is unlikely to continue in the near term, suggests Andrei Polishchuk, senior oil and gas analyst at Raiffeisenbank.

“Now the heating season is approaching, gas prices are very high, and most likely, oil products will be used to replace gas, so prices will also rise here. how quickly these reserves will be released, “the expert believes.

The situation will largely depend on the position of OPEC +, which Biden urged back in October to increase oil production. However, the organization did not respond to his call: in early November, the OPEC + countries decided to follow the already outlined plan and not increase production more than was previously planned. The next OPEC + ministerial meeting is due on December 2.

Biden's promised 50 million barrels of oil is the approximate volume of US consumption in 2.5 days

As Andrei Polishchuk notes, the bloc members are in no hurry to revise their policy, as they do not see the point in this.

“At the moment, it (the OPEC + policy) is working so well: supply and demand are gradually balancing. Moreover, even if the United States and other countries manage to curb the sharp rise in prices in the winter, then they will not be significantly corrected, so how after the release of reserves these reserves will have to be replenished, “he says.

OPEC Secretary General Mohamed Barkindo last week expressed concerns that the world oil market could face an oversupply in December, leading to oversupply next year.

“This is a very fragile restoration [рынка]… All this uncertainty further reinforces our commitment to tight control of the situation, “he warned.

Biden’s pledge to cut gasoline prices quickly could be an important policy move as his rating declines. According to an October Gallup poll, 42% of Americans approve of the current US president’s policies, although in June his approval rating was 57%.